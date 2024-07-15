Merit winners for week 9

Tullibigeal Central School recently presented their week 9 Merit Award winners. The following are the students and their award. Billy for a great effort on his multiplication algorithms from Mrs Hayward, Ivy for applying multiplication strategies with accuracy from Mrs Hayward, Indie for working with focus on multiplication from Mrs Hayward, Hunter for reading 10 books for the Premier’s Reading Challenge from Miss Smith, Verity for reading 10 books for the Premier’s Reading Challenge from Miss Smith, Ty for reading 5 books on the Premier’s Reading Challenge List from Miss Smith, Savannah for reading 20 books from the Premier’s Reading Challenge List from Miss Smith, Alice for reading 10 books from the Premier’s Reading Challenge List from Miss Smith, Indy for reading 10 books in the Premier’s Reading Challenge from Miss Smith, Jax for showing perseverance when completing challenging tasks from Mrs Rossiter, Lexi for her growing confidence in literacy and reading her tricky words from Mrs Rossiter, Tommy for his growing confidence in literacy and reading his tricky words from Mrs Rossiter, Pippa for engaging in maths lessons from Mrs Rossiter, Leah for effort in Music from Mrs Mason, Tommy for effort in Music from Mrs Mason, Ayden for effort and enthusiasm in Music from Mrs Mason, Kayden for effort and enthusiasm in Music from Mrs Mason and Jordan for effort and achievement in Music from Mrs Mason. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.