Merit awards for week 4
On Friday 21st February, the Tullibigeal Central School Merit Award Winners for week 4 were announced. The following are the students and their award. Ada for a great start to Kindergarten from Mrs Hayward, Reuben for a great start to Kindergarten from Mrs Hayward, Lochy for a great start to Kindergarten from Mrs Hayward, Pippa for a great effort at the swimming carnival from Mrs Hayward, Hux for a great effort at the swimming carnival from Mrs Hayward, Hunter for great start to Year 7 from Mr O’Brien, Veritty for great start to Year 7 from Mr O’Brien and Orabelle for great start to Year 7 from Mr O’Brien. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
ABOVE: Back: Hux & Ada. Front: Reuben, Pippa & Lochy.
