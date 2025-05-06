Merit Award Winners Week 11

On Friday 11th April, Tullibigeal Central School announced the Merit Award winners for week 11, the last week of term 1. The following are the winners: Hux for his attention to detail when writing from Mrs Rossiter, Hux for memorising the acknowledgment of country from Mrs Hayward, Rory for being a thoughtful class member from Mrs Rossiter, Brayden for demonstrating accuracy and attention to detail from Miss Foy, Savannah for being ready to learn and engaging in classroom activities from Mrs Rossiter, Tommy for improved reading fluency from Mrs Hayward, Ada for great letter formations when writing from Mrs Hayward, Reuben for using his sounds knowledge to read words from Mrs Hayward, Leah for high achievement in all areas and helping others to succeed from Mrs Hayward, Abigail for her impressive start in her role as School Captain from Miss Anderson, Abigail for her leadership and always helping others from Miss Foy, Darcy for great effort in his book summary of James and the Giant Peach from Miss Anderson, Ricky for independently and correctly wiring the tractor spreader–demonstrating initiative, technical skill, and problem-solving ability from Mr O’Brien, Ellijah for excellent leadership and good results in his PASS assessment from Miss Sarah Foy, Hunter for expanding sentences using colour names from Miss Smith, Veritty for using tone to develop her reading fluency from Miss Smith, Orabelle for persistence and improvement with her spelling from Miss Smith and Ricky for his effort and seeking feedback in English from Miss Smith. Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.