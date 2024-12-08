Merit Award Winners for Term 4 Week 6

Tullibigeal Central School Term 4 Week 6 Merit Award Winners were announced on Friday 22nd November. The following are the students and their awards. Fletcher for showing resilience and determination in sport from Miss Foy, Ayden for showing resilience and continued effort in sport from Miss Foy, Jaxon for sounding and writing CVC words from Mrs Rossiter, Ted for sounding and writing CVC words from Mrs Rossiter, Sonny for lovely manners when speaking to teachers from Mrs Hayward and Ayden for his creative thinking in all areas from Mrs Hayward. Congratulations to all! Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.