Men’s Health Education Rural Van (mherv) to visit to Condobolin

“Saving local lives” is the objective of the Rotary Men’s Health Education Rural Van (mherv) which thanks to the Rotary Club of Condobolin is coming to our local area.

It will be in Renown Park, Condobolin on Friday, 1 May, from 9.30am – 3.30pm ; and Saturday, 2 May from 9.30am – 3.30pm.

mherv is operated by the Rotary Club of Warners Bay in collaboration with local NSW Rotary clubs and other local community organisations.

The mherv Project has been operating for over 6 years travelling regional and rural NSW offering free health checkups to people who haven’t seen the inside of a doctor’s room since they don’t remember when! In that time, blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels may have reached seriously high levels and there are no symptoms… until it’s too late and a heart attack or stroke strikes!

The program is focussed on men because unlike the womenfolk, they are not good at caring for their own health!… But nobody is turned away.

The service is offered in a relaxed, confidential and informal setting. The mherv Registered nurse conducts the tests and discusses any health concerns seated in the privacy of the van.

mherv screenings have saved many lives and improved health outcomes for many men and women throughout NSW.

You’re invited to take the opportunity to have a quick, free health check. Just ten minutes invested with mherv can save your life or the life of someone you love.

New activity accompanying our mherv van this year.

Our Rotary team this year are proudly supporting DV Safe Phone. This is a great chance for mherv to further support the community in a meaningful way. All that’s required is for people to drop their used phones into the box when mherv is in town. Rotary will collect them at the end of the tour and send them to DV Phone for refurbishment and distribution. Refurbished phones are then provided to Women’s Shelters and similar organisations.

Your old phone could save a life. DV Safe Phone are working toward a future where domestic violence victims are empowered to live safe, connected lives through sustainable technology solutions. Since 2020, DV Phone box have collected, repaired and distributed free mobile phones to domestic violence (DV) victims through their nationwide network of more than 500 agencies partners

(DV agencies, police stations, hospitals and safe houses). With your support, they are transforming lives, promoting sustainability, and uniting communities for real change.

Contact: Susan Bennett, President Condobolin Rotary Club on 0427 002 215 for more information.

Media Release (Condobolin Rotary Club).