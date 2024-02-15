Meet local drought adoption officer

Bonnie Mitchell is the Central West Drought Adoption Officer, and she is here to assist you plan, prepare for and manage drought conditions.

Raised on a beef and sheep property in the Upper Hunter, Bonnie honed her passion for livestock while working on cattle stations in northern Australia.

Bonnie completed a Bachelor of Agricultural Science at Charles Sturt University, majoring in Livestock Production.

Excited to collaborate with regional landholders, she aims to enhance farm productivity, profitability, and sustainability.

Learn more about the Drought Adoption Officers Program by visiting www.lls.nsw.gov.au/drought-adoption-officers

Or get in touch with Bonnie by calling 0447 185 133 or emailing bonnie.mitchell@lls.nsw.gov.au

Information sourced from the Local Land Services Central West Regional Update (December 2023 edition).