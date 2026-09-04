Measured Goats Field Day returns to Condobolin to showcase genetic gains for the industry

Goat producers, researchers and industry stakeholders are invited to Condobolin on Wednesday, 16 September for the 2026 Measured Goats Field Day.

This annual field day brings industry together to hear the latest research and explore how modern selection tools can be used to identify top performers, capitalising on the genetic variation that exists in the Australian goat herd.

Hosted at the Condobolin Agricultural Research and Advisory Centre, the event is free to attend and commences at 8:30 am, providing producers with a firsthand look at the findings emerging from the Measured Goats project.

NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), Ex tensive Livestock Research Officer, Dr Tom Granleese said the Measured Goats project is one of the largest and most comprehensive goat genetics research programs undertaken in the world.

“The project and the annual field day are about delivering improved genetic selection tools and assisting with their uptake in the rapidly growing industry that exported A$464 million worth of goatmeat in 2025,” Dr Granleese said.

“The field day will offer practical, applicable information to producers, whether they are already using genetic tools or would like to investigate potential production and economic benefits,” Dr Granleese said.

“The Measured Goats project has so far amassed more than 260,000 data records from 5,421 research -bred progeny and 1,329 industry -sourced goats, creating new options and tools to accelerate genetic improvement.

“The results so far have revealed the large amount of genetic variation in Australian goats, and variation is great for making rapid genetic progress, for example, there is a 1 7 kg genetic range between highest and lowest sires for body weight at 9 months of age (post -weaning weight).

Participants at the event will hear from leading researchers and industry experts on a range of existing and emerging opportunities for commercial producers and seedstock breeders, including:

Selecting bucks using Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) and Genomic Breeding Values (GBVs).

Improving reproductive efficiency, including conception, litter size and kid survival through better buck selection.

Crossbreeding strategies and the benefits of hybrid vigour.

The emerging role of genomic predictions from relatively low -cost DNA testing.

Turning variation in carcase attributes into greater profitability across the supply chain.

Dr Granleese said the field day is about creating connections between producers, peers and researchers to foster shared learning, turn data into informed decisions, and drive innovation that will deliver profitability.

“The Measured Field Day is a not-to-be-missed event where breeders, commercial producers, researchers, and service providers meet to see the latest results and explore these opportunities to ultimately improve profitability and sustainability across the industry.”

This free field day will run from 8:30am – 4:30pm Wednesday 16 September and will be held at Condobolin Agricultural Research and Advisory Station. Free morning tea and a lunch featuring goatmeat will be provided for attendees.

The Measured Goats project is funded by the NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and the Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) Donor Company.

To register for this free event, please visit https://events.humanitix.com/measured-goats-field-day-2026

Media Release (NSW Primary industries Media – Department of Primary Industries.