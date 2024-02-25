McCarten’s flock takes out top Merino Ewe title

2024 Lake Cargelligo Maiden Merino Ewe Competition Results

It was an extremely close race at the 29th Annual Lake Cargelligo Maiden Merino Ewe Competition with very little between the top four flocks which made the judging very difficult.

The judges were James Osbourne from AWN, Garry Kopp from Towonga Merino Stud in Peak Hill and Tamara Pabst an associate judge also from AWN who kept the discussions going throughout the day, covering most topics facing merino producers.

They were impressed with the flocks saying “all flocks are a credit to the exhibitors and the district. It was lovely to see some good genetics expressed with a bountiful season” There has been over 100 millimeters of rain falling over the summer across the district with lucerne and grass pastures looking amazing.

The NSW Merino Breeders, Coopers/Allflex and Zytovet offer of Genomic flock profiling across all entrants in flock ewe competitions was an added bonus for competitors during this year’s competition.

A great crowd of around 50 people was in attendance to follow the competition on Friday 2nd February 2024, with perfect weather and a beautiful breeze to keep the flies and dust away.

Placings were as follows:

First and People’s Choice Award – Justin and Natalie McCarten, with their One Oak, 20 micron ewes who cut 6.1 kilograms per head at nine month shearing intervals and yield 68 per cent. These ewes have lambing rates of 110 per cent and were culled at 33 per cent. The judges thought they were big, long framey ewes with excellent skins. They were a very even line, with a flexible but very well managed approach. They are classed by Michael Elmes who has, incidentally been the classer for the last 15 winners of the Lake Cargelligo Maiden Merino Ewe Competition.

Second – Betty and Philip Hall, with their Avenel, 19.4 micron ewes who cut 8.6 kilograms per head with a 12 month shearing, which yielded 66 percent, lambing rate of 103 per cent and were culled at 30 per cent. The judges commented they were the most improved flock with the best wools of the day. They have good management, expressing great genetics which have led to a well balanced and finished ewe flock. They also said they were excellent, medium frame wool cutters. The flock was classed by Colin McCrabb.

Third – Maree Stockman with Greg and Linda Thomas, with their flock of Lachlan blood 19 micron ewes who cut 9 kilograms per head over two six month shearings with yield at 68 per cent. These ewes have a 99 per cent lambing rate and were culled at 50 per cent. The judges commented these ewes were the best presented team of the day with wool type, quality and skin production. They were listed as good make and shape. They are classed by Glen Rubie.

Encouragement Award – Jordan and Karyn Hoskinson with their One Oak and Kerin Poll, 18.8 micron ewes who averaged 6.2 kilograms with an eight month shearing with 72.6 per cent yield. The judges said even though they are a transitioning bloodline, they are thinking outside the square with a non muelsed flock, and were well displayed for unclassed ewes. They are encouraged for having a go and applauded for entering the ewe competition.

Contributed by Linda Thomas.