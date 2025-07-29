MCC Golf Day success

On Saturday 5th July, Trundle Golf Club hosted the MCC Golf Day with 6o players and 20 teams attending to play 3-person Ambrose.

“Your continued support means the world to our little club, and it was awesome to see the course buzzing with good vibes, great shots, cold beers, and a top-notch BBQ.” read a post on the Club’s Facebook page.

“Plenty of laughs, a few long drives, and memories made – that’s what it’s all about. We can’t wait to do it all again next year!” the post concluded.

Source: Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.

Image Credits: David Ellery via Trundle Noticeboard Facebook page.