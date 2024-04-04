Matilda sets new personal bests

Lake Cargelligo Central School student Matilda represented LCCS at the CHS Western Swimming Carnival in Dubbo on Monday 11 March.
She swam extremely well, setting 4 new personal best times, with her best result being 4th in the 100m breaststroke. Below are Matilda’s results.
23rd – 50m freestyle
17th 100m freestyle
9th 200m freestyle
4th 100m breaststroke
9th 100m backstroke
7th 100m butterfly
Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook and Newsletter.

