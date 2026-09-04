Marta Lane and Foothills Lane to Remain Unchanged

Media Release

Parkes Shire Council thanks residents, community members and stakeholders who participated in the consultation regarding the proposed renaming of Marta Lane and a section of Foothills Lane, Bogan Gate.

Council appreciates the valuable feedback received throughout the consultation period and acknowledges the historical, cultural and community perspectives shared by participants.

Following consideration of the consultation outcomes, a report was presented to the Roads and Place Naming Committee on 2 June 2026. The Committee resolved to:

• Retain the name Marta Lane, Bogan Gate; and

• Investigate alternative opportunities within Bogan Gate to recognise Aboriginal heritage, such as naming another road, reserve, structure, public space or interpretive feature, in consultation with relevant Aboriginal stakeholders.

The Committee’s recommendation was subsequently considered and endorsed by Council at the Ordinary Council Meeting held on 16 June 2026.

As a result of Council’s decision, no changes will be made to the current road names. Marta Lane and Foothills Lane will remain unchanged.

Council acknowledges and thanks everyone who contributed to the consultation process. The feedback received has helped inform Council’s decision and will assist in identifying future opportunities to recognise and celebrate Aboriginal heritage within the Bogan Gate community.

Media Release sourced from Parkes Shire Council Website. Image Credit: Parkes Shire Council Facebook page.