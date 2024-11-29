Man charged with murder after being arrested in Tullamore

A man faced court on Wednesday, 13 November charged with murder after the body of a 75-year-old man was discovered in Parkes.

Emergency services had been called to Alluvial Street about 1.40pm on Sunday, 10 November 2024, when the man’s body was discovered inside a home.

Officers attached to Central West Police District established a crime scene, with inquiries conducted under Strike Force Brentwood with the assistance of State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad.

Following inquiries, a 28-year-old man was arrested at a home in Haylock Street, Tullamore, about 100 kilometres north-west of Parkes, at 5pm on Tuesday, 12 November 2024.

He was taken to Parkes Police Station where he was charged with murder.

The man was refused bail to appear at Parkes Local Court on Wednesday, 13 November 2024.

**Information sourced from NSW Police Media.