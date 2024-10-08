Man charged with alleged break and enter offences as part of Operation Regional Mongoose

A man has been charged with property related offences as part of Operation Regional Mongoose.

Operation Regional Mongoose is a high-visibility police operation to tackle serious property-related crime committed predominately by young offenders.

About 6.45pm on Friday, 20 September, officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District, with assistance from Central West Police District, Southern and Western Region Tactical Operations Unit and Tactical Operation Regional Support executed a search warrant at Foster Street, Lake Cargelligo.

During the search, a motor vehicle and a number of items were seized.

Following inquiries made relating to items allegedly located at the search warrant, about 1.40pm on Tuesday (24 September 2024), a 20-year-old man attended Narrandera Police Station and was arrested.

Police will allege in court he was involved in several break, enter and steal offences and motor vehicle thefts in Parkes and West Wyalong on Wednesday, 14 August and Thursday, 15 August.

He was charged with two counts of break and enter house etc steal value less than $60,000, two counts of take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal less than $60000, possess unauthorised firearm, and never licensed person drive vehicle on road.

He appeared before Wagga Wagga Local Court on Wednesday, 25 September 2024, where he was granted conditional bail to reappear before the same court on Monday, 30 September 2024.

Inquiries into Operation Regional Mongoose are ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

NSW Police Media Press Release.