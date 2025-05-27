Maliyah and Inala attend workshop

Tottenham Central School students Maliyah and Inala went to the Primary Aboriginal Dance Workshop at Buninyong Public School on Tuesday 6th May. They learnt traditional and contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island dances and language. Many other schools participated and had a great time! Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.

