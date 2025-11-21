Making spooky slime
On Friday 31st October, Lake Cargelligo Central School students put together their understanding on probability and mixed with a Halloween theme to make slime. Students had to predict the probability of selecting different ingredients and how their slime would turn out. In the end they learnt about fractions, measurement, time management, patience and trust. Each student was then able to take home their slime to enjoy. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
