Making connections, building confidence

Recently, Lachlan and Western Regional Services finished their six-month Women’s Group, funded by the Strong and Resilient Communities Program through the Australian Neighbourhood Houses and Centres Association.

The final session was the last of Marang Dhali Cooking Program. The women have been coming together to prepare and create yummy everyday recipes with a health twist. Being able to enjoy food that tastes great with added healthy ingredients the whole family can enjoy.

Leonie Parker Women’s Health Nurse and Tenayah Kelly Diabetes Health Worker came and talked with the group which is fantastic. The Program also saw the women enjoy Aqua at the Pool, Fit 4 Work sessions for OLALC, a 10-week gym program with Brayden Davis supported by Jackie and Heidis Bips and Burps Playgroup.

The ladies also competed online workshops with Marina Baker from Counselling Works such as Raising Resilient Children, Confidence Building for Women and Anger Management.

Over the six months there were 35 women attending the various groups. It’s important in small communities to build connections and have a strong support system. Women’s groups help remove isolation and creates a safe space for connection and conversation.

Lachlan and Western Regional Services hopes everyone enjoyed this group and we hope to see you at the next one in the future.

Contributed.