Making a comeback to Woodbridge Cup

After being absent from the 2024 Woodbridge Cup season, the Condobolin Senior Rugby League Football Club has made a spirited return in 2025, thanks to a late but determined effort from local supporters who refused to let the club fade.

At the close of 2024, the future of the club looked grim. When the first Annual General Meeting was held in November, it failed to form a committee for the upcoming season. Despite several attempts, no volunteers stepped forward. By January 2025, the club was on the verge of forfeiting its place in the competition — until a group of passionate locals stepped up to take the reins.

Among them was Craig Coleman, now serving as Co-President alongside Graham Pawsey. “My wife pushed me into it,” Coleman laughed, “but I’m happy to be part of the rebuild. Local sport is vital for our small town — it brings people together, gets them out on weekends, and supports our local businesses.”

Under the leadership of the new committee, the Senior Rams have found their stride, notching up five consecutive wins. This Sunday, they face their toughest challenge yet: a home match against the reigning 2024 premiers, the Manildra Rhinos.

“This week’s game is going to be a big one,” said Coleman. “But the Seniors have been incredible. Their winning streak reflects their commitment to one another. It’s a team made up entirely of local men, most of whom came through the Condobolin junior league system. There’s deep respect among them — the rebuild is founded on that brotherhood. It’s great to watch and be part of.”

Despite being the youngest team in the senior competition — and possibly the smallest forward pack — the Rams are proving that heart and unity can carry a long way.

The Condobolin Ladies League Tag team is also carving out its own story this season. Featuring a fresh lineup of mostly young and first-time players, the team has secured a couple of wins in the first nine rounds. More importantly, the players are enjoying themselves and embracing the challenge of building a new-look squad.

Locals are encouraged to head over to Pat Timmins Oval and show their support this Sunday when the Rams take on the Manildra Rhinos at home. With both teams showing heart and promise, it’s set to be a memorable day for Condo rugby league.

The club also extends its deepest thanks to its sponsors, without whom the rebuild would not be possible: Vella Group – The Red Cattle Dog Hotel, and Imperial Hotel, Maspro, Chamen’s IGA, Foodworks, Rimfire, Condo Quality Meats, and the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation, Vane-Tempest Bros and Condo Old Boys of League.

Contributed.