Maintaining a strong rugby league partnership

By Melissa Blewitt

St Mary’s Rugby League Club has a long standing tradition of supporting Condobolin Junior Rugby League.

Around 20 years ago, a chance meeting between Dave Hall and Dave Cartwright, ensured a relationship began to blossom between to two Clubs. This has turned into an enduring partnership, where St Mary’s have become a long-term sponsor of the Condobolin Junior Rugby League Club.

On Thursday, 24 April, St Mary’s representatives presented Condobolin junior teams with their 2025 jerseys at Pat Timmins Oval.

Director of St Mary’s Rugby Leagues Club, Michael Hilton, said “Pre Covid, for many years, at least one of our junior league sides would travel to Condbolin on the October long weekend, play a game against Condobolin and we would donate sporting gear and equipment.”

“Although our teams haven’t travelled for a few years, we continue to support Condobolin Rugby League with sporting gear and equipment and this year $10,000 towards new jerseys.

“In 2018, during the drought, we supported the people of Condobolin, and via Aussie Helpers donated $10k worth of $200 visa cards which was distributed amongst the community.

“In 2019 we put on the Condobolin SaintSational kids day a carnival with rides, etc to bring some joy to the kids and families doing it tough.”

St Mary’s sponsorship plays an integral role in the continued strength of success at the Condobolin Junior Rugby League Club, according to President Shannon Sloane.

“This partnership means the world to us—and it all began thanks to Crocket Hall, a proud Condo local, who years ago introduced St Marys to our little patch of the bush,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read.

“It was a heartwarming moment to see Crocket reconnect with old mates and shake hands with the friends who helped spark this lasting connection.

“A massive thank you to Michael Hilton and John Burns from St Marys for making the trip out to present the jerseys and share in the special day with us. Your presence means more than words can say, and it’s these personal touches that keep the bond between our clubs so strong.

“Current President Shannon Sloane shared his enthusiasm about the future of this partnership, saying he looks forward to seeing the ongoing growth and success it brings to both our clubs. This is more than sponsorship—it’s mateship, community, and the power of sport bringing people together.

“Thank you, St Marys, for your continued support. Here’s to another fantastic season ahead!” the post concluded.