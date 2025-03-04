MAAS Group Golf

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 22nd February, despite the races we had 40 golfers play a 3 person ambrose sponsored by MAAS Group, thanks for your support.

Winners of the day were Ian Grimshaw, Brendan Richards and Ethan Richards with 57 2/3 nett, runners up were Charlie Goodsell, Tasha Hurley and Brad Hurley with 58 1/3 nett.

Ball comp winners P. Nicholson, L. Yeo and Z. Yeomans 59 1/6 nett, A. Rice, R. Wheeler and S. Bell 60 2/3 nett.

NTPs all grades C. Goodsell, no. 7 S. Bell, no. 9 B. Hurley, no. 11 I. Grimshaw, no. 17 S. Bell and T. Galvin.

Next Saturday we will play an individual stroke event for the March monthly medal sponsored by B. Tickle and L. Merritt and the start of the Doug Parnaby winter eclectic.

The summer comp continues to fund Clive’s Lolly jar with another win to Dunnes Guns, this week it’s the front 9.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.