MAAS Group Golf
Condobolin Sports Club Golf
Saturday 22nd February, despite the races we had 40 golfers play a 3 person ambrose sponsored by MAAS Group, thanks for your support.
Winners of the day were Ian Grimshaw, Brendan Richards and Ethan Richards with 57 2/3 nett, runners up were Charlie Goodsell, Tasha Hurley and Brad Hurley with 58 1/3 nett.
Ball comp winners P. Nicholson, L. Yeo and Z. Yeomans 59 1/6 nett, A. Rice, R. Wheeler and S. Bell 60 2/3 nett.
NTPs all grades C. Goodsell, no. 7 S. Bell, no. 9 B. Hurley, no. 11 I. Grimshaw, no. 17 S. Bell and T. Galvin.
Next Saturday we will play an individual stroke event for the March monthly medal sponsored by B. Tickle and L. Merritt and the start of the Doug Parnaby winter eclectic.
The summer comp continues to fund Clive’s Lolly jar with another win to Dunnes Guns, this week it’s the front 9.
How good is golf?
Mister Nothergreen.
Latest News
Laisvas wins the Picnic Cup
By Melissa Blewitt Laisvas has taken out the $11,000 Inland [...]
Changes to how paracetamol is sold now in effect
By Melissa Blewitt Changes to how paracetamol is sold in [...]
Corella Partnership wins 45th Don Brown Memorial Competition
By Melissa Blewitt Corella Partnership of Condobolin has won the [...]
CHS Year Advisors announced
The 2025 Condobolin High School Year Advisors have been announced. [...]
Records broken
Condobolin High School student Tyler Dargin (ABOVE) broke a 46-year-old [...]
Feral Pig Bounty Trial in Tottenham
By Melissa Blewitt A very successful feral pig bounty trial [...]