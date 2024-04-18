LWRS Easter Egg Hunt!

Lachlan and Western Regional Services Incorporated held an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, 30 March. The community embraced the event, with hundreds of eggs hidden in the main street area of Condobolin. Local children had a hippity-hopping time with many collecting lots of chocolate goodies to enjoy. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

