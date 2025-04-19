Lora and Barry visit school

On Monday 31st March, Tullibigeal Central School had the pleasure of hosting Lora and Barry Dobson, who were visiting Tullibigeal all the way from Canada. Lora shared with the students what life is like in Canada and talked about her experience as a Police Officer there. The students really enjoyed it, and we’re so thankful that Lora and Barry took the time out of their visit to come and say hello! Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.