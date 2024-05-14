Looking back to 1954

Lake Cargelligo Year 3 & 4 class photo in the year 1954. Top row L/R: Teacher Morrie Davies, Jim Hargraves, Neville Holmes, Phillip Small, Brian Skipworth, Keith Fair, Robbie Townsend and Lloyd Evans. Second row L/R : John Woods, John Robertson, James (Jimmy) Richards, George Myott, Syd Hooker, George Robinson, Gabriel Jabour, John Jabour and Donald Eaton. Third row L/R: Ivy Wherrett, Linda Martin, Astrid Nilsson, Sue Marland, Kathleen Huggett and Marcia Muirhead. Bottom row L/R : Karin Nilsson, Frances Howard, Lee Garnett, Kay Lumley, Joyce Kempton and Barbara McVeigh. Source and Image Credit: Ilse Muirhead via Memories of Lake Cargelligo 2672 Facebook group.