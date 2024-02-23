Looking back: Losing locks

Condobolin’s Kinsley Wood lost her locks to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation, when she participated in the World’s Greatest Shave, in March 2019.

The Condobolin High School student will shave off all her hair on Saturday, 2 March at Condo Auto Sports Club on Melrose Road, from 2pm.

It is a cause close to her heart. She is urging the community to dig deep to help raise funds for an important and very worthwhile cause.

“I’m taking part in this fundraiser because my Mum has recently been diagnosed with myeloma and I would like to do this for her to show my support,” she said on her World’s Greatest Shave fundraising page.

“I also want to raise money for the foundation to help other families fighting Blood cancer.

“So please sponsor me and raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.”

Zoe Lark, from RJs Hairdressing Salon will use her expertise to cut Kinsley’s hair on the day. The community can donate money to cut off a ponytail at the event, or simply donate towards the cause.

There will be a raffle on the day, kindly donated by Chamen’s Supa IGA, and other activities to enjoy.

The World’s Greatest Shave is aiming to raise $16.2 million in 2019. This year, the Leukaemia Foundation will celebrate 21 years of the World’s Greatest Shave campaign. The World’s Greatest Shave began back in 1998.

More than 2 million Aussies have taken part over the past two decades, with an estimated 375,000 kilograms of hair removed. Leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma are types of blood cancer. Blood cancer and related disorders can develop in anyone, of any age, at any time.

Every day another 35 Australians are diagnosed with a blood cancer. That’s one Aussie every 41 minutes.

Right now, more than 60,000 Australians are living with blood cancer or related disorders. Although research is improving survival, blood cancer claims more lives than breast cancer and melanoma and sadly an Australian loses their life to blood cancer every two hours.