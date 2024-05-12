CHS students particpate in program
On Tuesday, 9 April students Condobolin High school participated in the National Rugby League (NRL) State of Mind Mental Health Support Program. “The program aims to increase mental health literacy, reduce the stigma around mental illness, start positive conversations, and enable connections across communities regarding this important social issue,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “NRL Staff and Ex NRL players Bryson Goodwin and Trent Hodkinson helped deliver the program in partnership with The Healthy Communities Foundation Australia.” Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
