Having fun at CPS

Condobolin Public School students in Classes K6P, K6J and K6D had a fabulous end to Term One. They made Indi robots, pavlovas, and fishing lures. It was a very positive way to finish off the Term. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

11/05/2024

