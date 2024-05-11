Latest News
Having fun at CPS
Condobolin Public School students in Classes K6P, K6J and K6D [...]
An ANZAC Poem – A Tribute to ANZAC Day
A Tribute to ANZAC Day With their hair a little [...]
An amazing milestone
Jill Broadley was presented with her 50 years of service [...]
Defence Force visit Students
During the last week of Term, Lake Central School students [...]
GRDC launches new research consortium
In a move to boost Australia’s position as a high-quality, [...]
A special occasion for Graeme
Happy Birthday to Graeme Baxter, who reached a special milestone [...]