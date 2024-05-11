An amazing milestone
Jill Broadley was presented with her 50 years of service bar at the monthly meeting of the Condobolin Branch of United Hospital Auxiliary held on Tuesday, 16 April. Jill has been a loyal member and held the office of Secretary for 17 years. Condobolin Branch of United Hospital Auxiliary President Kim Jones praised her “amazing service to our branch.”
ABOVE: Condobolin Branch of United Hospital Auxiliary President Kim Jones, Jill Broadley and Condobolin Health Service Manager, Leona Fisher. Image Contributed.
