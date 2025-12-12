Logan shows skills
Condobolin Junior Cricket Association’s Logan Crammond was chosen to be part of the Western Plains Outlaws (Under 13’s) team to participate in the Southern Youth Championships recently. He plays for the Under 13’s Milby team locally and made an impressive 82 Not Out in his last outing to the crease. Eli Heffernan and Jacob Doyle also lined up for the Under 15’s Western Plains Outlaws team. Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.
