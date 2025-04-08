Logan shows skills to make team

Condobolin Public School student Logan Crammond has been named in the Western AFL team for the second consecutive year. He will now attend the state carnival in June and compete against regions from across the state. Congratulations, Logan! Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

