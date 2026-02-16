Locals celebrate Australia Day
By Hayley Egan
On Monday 26th January, locals gathered at the Ungarie War Memorial Hall to celebrate Australia Day.
The award winners were announced during the Local Award Presentations at 10am after a delicious breakfast, which was served at 9am.
The Ungarie Citizen of the Year was Faye Navin.
The Community Event of the Year was “Little Freeze” by the Central Hotel.
Kate Jackson was named Junior Citizen of the Year. Kate was unable to attend, so the award was accepted by her father, Malcolm Jackson.
The Community Spirit Award was presented to Belleforest Harvest Day, which was accepted by Linsday Henley.
Image Credits: Ungarie – A Place We Call HOME Facebook page.
