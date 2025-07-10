Local rowers taking on the world

Rhani Jarick and Harry Crouch are set to take on the most elite rowers in the world at the 2025 Henley Royal Regatta in England. Rhani is the daughter of Kelly and Alan Jarick and Harry is the

son of Bernadette and Phillip Crouch, ironically both farming families live on Selems Road south Condobolin.

The Henley Royal Regatta is steeped in tradition dating back to 1839. It is a prestigious rowing event that takes place on the River Thames in Henley-on-Thames, England.

It is a unique regatta where two crews compete head-to-head down the narrow river, the winner goes through to the next round and the loser is out.

Rhani is a talented rower, currently a Year 10 boarder at Kinross Wolaroi School in Orange.

Rhani has had a successful season winning the State Championships in the Schoolgirl 1st Eight and again at the NSW Head of the River in February.

The 2025 Australian Rowing Championships were held in on Lake Barrington in Tasmania, Rhani won a silver medal in the Under 17 Women’s Coxed Quadruple Scull, her crew placed fifth in the Schoolgirls Coxed Eight and a gold medal in the Schoolgirls Coxed Eight Sprint (500m).

Rhani will be competing for The Prince Phillip Challenge Trophy – Junior Women’s Eight Oars with Coxswain. There are 32 entries and crews will compete in qualifying races to reduce the crews to 24. Rhani’s first race was scheduled for Wednesday, 2 July 2025.

2025 will be Harry’s fourth time competing at the Henley Royal Regatta. Harry will be rowing with Sydney Rowing club competing for the Thames Challenge Cup – Club Open Eight Oars with Coxswain.

There are 51 entries from countries all over the world and crews will also compete in qualifying races to reduce the crews to 32.

Harry has also had a great season winning three gold medals at the Nationals in March in the Open Men’s Coxed Eight, Coxed Men’s Coxless Four and Club Men’s Coxed Eight. Harry’s first race was scheduled for Tuesday 1st July 2025.

Congratulations to both Rhani and Harry for their selection to compete on this world stage.

GO SELEMS LANE!

Contributed.