Little Champions Gymnastics visit
Recently, Ben from Little Champions Gymnastics visited Tullibigeal Central School and led a fun session for the students. They enjoyed learning circus skills and exploring different body shapes. It was a great way to improve their physical abilities and work together as a team. Everyone had lots of fun! Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
