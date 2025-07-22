Little Champions Gymnastics visit

Recently, Ben from Little Champions Gymnastics visited Tullibigeal Central School and led a fun session for the students. They enjoyed learning circus skills and exploring different body shapes. It was a great way to improve their physical abilities and work together as a team. Everyone had lots of fun! Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 17/07/2025By

Latest News

We recommend