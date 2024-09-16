Literacy and Numeracy Week
Literacy and Numeracy Week is an annual event set out to promote and celebrate literacy and numeracy in schools. Literacy and numeracy is embedded within all Key Learning Areas at Trundle Central School. Literacy is a focus every day, but on Thursday 29th August, this was highlighted in various ways with reading, speaking, and writing activities in Primary, Stage 4 analysis of artworks, Stage 5 resume writing, and co-teaching/video conference lessons in the senior room. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
