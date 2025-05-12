Lisa and Michael win the day

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

Twenty bowlers fronted for Sunday (4th May) afternoon bowls, Lisa Rosberg and Michael Waller won the day defeating Darren Seton and Guy Marchant. In the other games Cath Thompson, Al Stuckey and Michael Coe defeated Steve Brasnett, Jenny Tickle and Liz Goodsell, Brian Tickle, Ray Burnes and Ian Kelk defeated Grant Davis, Mark Marshall and Nick Moody by a hotly contested one point on the last bowl of the game, and Wendy Byrnes and Pete Brasnett defeated Laurie Thompson and Michael Leal also by one point on the last bowl.

Grant and Brayden Davis competed in the Men’s Champion of Club Champions Pairs in Sydney last week, they went down thirty-one eleven to a Dundas team in the first round, twenty-nine to twenty against team from Davistown RSL in the second and were just defeated in their round three game against a Scone team twenty to seventeen despite Brayden playing extremely well. Grant described the competition as a great experience.

Well done to Cathy and Danielle Thompson who played in the Women’s Champion of Club Champions Pairs they made it to the Finals but unfortunately went down.

Peak Hill Presidents Day is on Saturday the 17th of May.

The Club Fours will be held over the weekend of the 24th and 25th of May, nominations by the 23rd and all teams must have at least two minors.

Contributed.