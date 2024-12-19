Lifeskills competition

As part of their textiles unit in Year 7/8 Technology Mandatory, Ungarie Central School students undertook some ‘lifeskills’ competitions. They used textiles products to demonstrate their abilities at pegging out and folding washing, ironing, sewing on a button, tying a tie, and threading shoelaces. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Newsletter.

