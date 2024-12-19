Lifeskills competition
As part of their textiles unit in Year 7/8 Technology Mandatory, Ungarie Central School students undertook some ‘lifeskills’ competitions. They used textiles products to demonstrate their abilities at pegging out and folding washing, ironing, sewing on a button, tying a tie, and threading shoelaces. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Newsletter.
Latest News
Safe on Social Workshop
On Thursday 5th December, Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School [...]
Lifeskills competition
As part of their textiles unit in Year 7/8 Technology [...]
An upgrade for Moonbi Reserve Playground
New playground equipment and a cricket pitch have been installed [...]
Happy Daze victorious
Condo Sports Club Bowls The final week of the Spring [...]
St Vinnies Christmas Appeal
Over the past couple of weeks, Lake Cargelligo St Francis [...]
Community Hub Day held in Condobolin
A Community Hub Day was held at Lachlan Western Regional [...]