Liaison Officer visits school

On Wednesday 18th February, Jane, the local Police Liaison Officer, visited Lake Cargelligo Central School, where she spoke with the K–6 students about safety in the community, at home and while at school.

The students were highly engaged, asked thoughtful questions and demonstrated respectful behaviour throughout the session. Opportunities like this are invaluable in strengthening the partnership between the school and local services, while empowering the students with practical knowledge to help keep themselves and others safe.

“We sincerely thank Jane for taking the time to visit and support the wellbeing of our students.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.