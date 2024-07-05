Lewis wins new award
Tottenham Central School recently introduced a new award to be given out at assembly each fortnight.
This award will be given to a student who has been borrowing and reading books on a regular basis.
This award is to encourage students to read more and utilise all the wonderful books in the library.
The very first award went to Lewis! Well done.
Source and Image Credit: Tottenham Central School Newsletter.
