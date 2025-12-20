Levi makes 50

Levi Daure (Kiacatoo) managed 50 Not Out when it was his turn at the crease on Saturday, 6 December. Great work, Levi! Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook page.

Last Updated: 15/12/2025

21/12/2025|

