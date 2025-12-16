LEVEL 2 WATER RESTRICTIONS FOR TOTTENHAM, ALBERT AND THE B-LINE

Level 2 water restrictions are effective immediately for B-Line, Albert and Tottenham customers in alignment with B-Line restrictions implemented in Parkes Shire.

Parkes Shire Council have implemented Level 2 water restrictions for B-Line customers effective from Friday 5 December 2025 due to current conditions and system demand levels which have driven Botfield Reservoir and Albert Reservoir to deplete below 70%.

Level 2 Water Restrictions During summer, residential and non-residential users can:

• Water lawns and gardens every second day as per the odds and evens system between 6am to 9am and 6pm to 9pm.

• Top up or fill garden water features.

• Irrigate new turf for up to one week after laying, after which level 2 restrictions apply.

• Wash cars at home with bucket and rinse with trigger hose on lawn between 9am to 12pm any day.

• Top-up or first fill of swimming pools and spas between 7am to 9am and 6pm to 8pm daily.

For further details on activities that are permitted or prohibited at different restriction levels, download the water restrictions tables on Council’s website: https://www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au/Everyday-Living/Residents/Water-Restriction-Information

Why conserve water?

Water is a precious resource that we need to use wisely.

• It’s better for the environment – by using water efficiently rivers keep flowing, dams stay full, and groundwater supplies stay healthy for wildlife and plants.

• It’s better for the Planet – capturing, treating and pumping less water to our homes uses less energy.

• It’s better for the bank balance – reducing your water bills and by using less hot water, reduces your energy bills as well.

For more information and tips on how you can use water more efficiently, visit Smart Water Advice – https://smartwateradvice.org/