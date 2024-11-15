LETTER TO THE EDITOR – Tullibigeal Ladies Fire Truck Opening

Dear Editor,

As part of the founding crew of the Ladies Fire Truck in Tullibigeal I was honoured to be invited and speak at the opening of the Tullibigeal Ladies Fire Truck display on Sunday 20 October 2024.

Many of you would be aware the group of ladies involved with truck assembled in 1991 after a devastating bushfire in December of 1990. Our aim purely was to utilise a piece of equipment, learn how to operate it solely to protect our community should a similar situation arise.

Tullibigeal is a proud and progressive community, never shying away from doing the hard yards and a small group of dedicated locals work extremely hard to provide basic services and infrastructure to enhance and keep improving their community.

The turn out on Sunday, the food supplied by the community, the classic car and fire appliances on exhibition and display itself is surely a testament to the community spirit and the commitment to a cause the people of Tullibigeal have for their community.

It was humbling for those of us who were able to attend the function, and an honour to stand before a project that a dedicated group of people made happen. One cannot forget the efforts of the late Councillor Elaine Bendall who was not only a member of the group of ladies recognised but went onto become a councillor with the Lachlan Shire Council. Elaine’s efforts continue to leave a legacy of community spirit and desire to see her community flourish.

Whilst I and the other ladies present congratulate Lachlan Shire Council for the work done in bringing this project to fruition, recognition must be tendered to Doug Turriff and Janelle Ireland along with the Tullibigeal Progress Association for their contributions.

It was however disappointing that the signage, interpretive voice over and perhaps some turf was not in place for such a big event in Tullibigeal’s calendar. I took a drive to Condobolin on Saturday, the Utes in the Paddock precinct is a credit to Council and extremely well presented. A pity there wasn’t a little more effort in ensuring the that the Ladies Fire Truck display didn’t get that same attention to detail.

I would again like to congratulate Council and those who represented Council on the day and sincerely hope you see this letter as an appreciation for your staff’s efforts and see this as constructive feedback.

This display itself, the swimming pool and community centre precinct, the recreation grounds, racetrack, cemetery and indeed the free camping area and park are very well presented and attractive.

Tullibigeal’s facilities particularly the camping area are heralded across Australia on a number of social media sites and do attract visitors and visitor dollars to your region. The entrance and exit to the camping/caravan park could do with some work. The drainage issue is a problem, on the weekend we were there huge puddles were evident on both entry/exits. I believe the Progress Association has bought this issue up with Council.

I would like to implore your Council, please don’t leave Tully out of your thoughts when decisions are being made. Please consider what that community will do for itself, but with help and support from Council they will go ahead in leaps and bounds.

Kindest regards,

Maxine Imrie.

(Member of Ladies Fire Truck crew.)