Leonard Jean Kelle

Studio portrait of 1542 Private (Pte) Leonard Jean Kelle, 1st Battalion who was born in Condobolin. A farrier before enlisting on 13 January 1915, Pte Kelle embarked on 10 April 1915 with the 4th Reinforcements aboard HMAT Argyllshire (A8). He joined the 1st Battalion at Gallipoli on 26 May 1915. Pte Kelle sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm on 11 June, and after recovering rejoined his unit on 27 June. He was with the 1st Battalion during the charge at Lone Pine on 6 August, 1915, after which he was declared Missing. Subsequent enquiries by the Australian Red Cross Society ascertained that Pte Kelle has been killed during the first day of fighting at Lone Pine. A court of enquiry convened in June 1916 declared him Killed in Action. He was reported to have been buried in the cemetery at Brown’s Dip, but the exact location of his grave is not known. His name is recorded on the Lone Pine Memorial. Information and Image Credit: www.awm.gov.au/collection/C1254279