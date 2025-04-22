Lending a hand at the Co-op
Tullibigeal Central School secondary students and teachers spent the morning on Tuesday 1st April at the Tulli Co-op, lending a hand with the stocktake. This hands-on experience allowed the students to learn valuable skills, such as attention to detail and teamwork, while contributing to an important community task. It was fantastic to see them getting involved and making a positive impact in the local community. “A big thank you to the Co-op for inviting us!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Lending a hand at the Co-op
Tullibigeal Central School secondary students and teachers spent the morning [...]
CSU Future Moves visits Tottenham
On Tuesday 1st April, CSU Future Moves visited Tottenham Central [...]
Hanley’s Rustics selected as finalist
Compiled by Hayley Egan Local Ungarie business, Henley’s Rustics, has [...]
Abi makes it to PSSA Netball team
Congratulations to Tullibigeal Central School student, Abigail who made it [...]
Close Competition in the Club Mixed Pairs
Condobolin Sports Club Men’s Bowls Steve Brasnett and Mark Marshall [...]
A successful AED and CPR Education Session
By Hayley Egan On Tuesday 1st April, the Ungarie Advancement [...]