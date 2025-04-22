Lending a hand at the Co-op

Tullibigeal Central School secondary students and teachers spent the morning on Tuesday 1st April at the Tulli Co-op, lending a hand with the stocktake. This hands-on experience allowed the students to learn valuable skills, such as attention to detail and teamwork, while contributing to an important community task. It was fantastic to see them getting involved and making a positive impact in the local community. “A big thank you to the Co-op for inviting us!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.