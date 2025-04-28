Learning through a virtual excursion
Bogan Gate Public School students attended a virtual excursion via Zoom on Thursday 27th March, entitled ‘Visit us at our house’.
This was an interactive live program based on the History K–10 NSW Syllabus for the Australian Curriculum: Civics and Citizenship.
Students learnt about the development of democracy in the early colony of NSW, the levels of government and how the bicameral system works to make laws.
They also learnt about key figures and events that led to Australia’s Federation, including British and American influences on Australia’s system of law and government.
Source and Image Credits: Bogan Gate Public School Facebook page.
