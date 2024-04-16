Learning Child Studies
Ungarie Central Schools Stage 5 Child Studies students, Aliah Birks, Ella Burley, Katie Kirkup, Eva McCubbin and Tahlia McKay, will be rotating between the Preschool, K/1/2 and 3/4 classrooms on Thursday mornings to participate in hands on experiences in the early education settings. Source and Image Credit: Ungarie Central School Newsletter.
Latest News
Merit Awards for Week 8
On Friday 22nd March, Tullibigeal Central School announced their Merit [...]
Learning Child Studies
Ungarie Central Schools Stage 5 Child Studies students, Aliah Birks, [...]
Celebrating Harmony Day
On Thursday 21st March, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School held [...]
Sharath Maddy visits Tottenham School
On Thursday 21st March, Tottenham Central School Stage 4 students [...]
Learning Life Saving Skills
The Tullibigeal Progress Association recently invited the Tullibigeal Central School [...]
CHS Primary Industries students learn about safety
Condobolin High School’s farm is buzzing with work. Year 11 [...]