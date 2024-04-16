Learning Child Studies

Ungarie Central Schools Stage 5 Child Studies students, Aliah Birks, Ella Burley, Katie Kirkup, Eva McCubbin and Tahlia McKay, will be rotating between the Preschool, K/1/2 and 3/4 classrooms on Thursday mornings to participate in hands on experiences in the early education settings. Source and Image Credit: Ungarie Central School Newsletter.

Last Updated: 11/04/2024

