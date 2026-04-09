Latest News
A good field of players at golf
Condobolin Veterans Golf A good field of 14 players were [...]
Farmers call for National Cabinet to prioritise food supply
Ahead of the Tuesday, 30 March National Cabinet meeting, the [...]
Council Donation and Event Support Program
By Melissa Blewitt Lachlan Shire Council’s Donation and Event Support [...]
Learning about road safety
Trundle Central School students in Years 3/4 have been learning [...]
Fantastic Forbes Gala Day
Three Condobolin Junior Rugby League teams travelled to Forbes for [...]
Danielle puts in an amazing effort
Condobolin Sports Club Bowls Last Wednesday, Tim, Ray Burnes and [...]