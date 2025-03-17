Learning about probability

In Tottenham Central School, Stage 4 Maths students began the year exploring the two main types of probability: experimental and theoretical. The students investigated and recorded the theoretical probability of rolling two dice, then conducted an experiment with 50 rolls to gather experimental data. The students then graphed the results and compared them. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.

