Learning about probability
In Tottenham Central School, Stage 4 Maths students began the year exploring the two main types of probability: experimental and theoretical. The students investigated and recorded the theoretical probability of rolling two dice, then conducted an experiment with 50 rolls to gather experimental data. The students then graphed the results and compared them. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Learning about probability
In Tottenham Central School, Stage 4 Maths students began the [...]
Ethan and Sonny going to final round
On Thursday 27th February, Tullibigeal Central School students Ethan and [...]
TCS enjoy annual Swimming Carnival
A fabulous day was had by all at the Annual [...]
Jaden selected!
Congratulations to Jaden Glasson who has been selected in the [...]
LCCS welcome new staff member
Lake Cargelligo Central School recently welcomed Mr Chris Benson to [...]
Gobondery/NARRAF Swimming Carnival
Tottenham Central School students made a splash at the Gobondery/NARRAF [...]