Learning about introduced and native animals

Sally from Lake Cowal Conservation Centre (LCCC) visited West Wyalong Public School infant students on Wednesday, 25th September to teach them all about introduced and native animals. They learnt about different species of birds and discussed the prey of various animals. This was an engaging and fun experience for all involved. Source and Image Credits: West Wyalong Public School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 23/10/2024

