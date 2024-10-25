Learning about introduced and native animals
Sally from Lake Cowal Conservation Centre (LCCC) visited West Wyalong Public School infant students on Wednesday, 25th September to teach them all about introduced and native animals. They learnt about different species of birds and discussed the prey of various animals. This was an engaging and fun experience for all involved. Source and Image Credits: West Wyalong Public School Facebook page.
Latest News
Learning about introduced and native animals
Sally from Lake Cowal Conservation Centre (LCCC) visited West Wyalong [...]
Sports Club Play Area upgrade
The Condobolin Sports Club Play Area has a new fence [...]
Warwick and Emma create bench for fundraiser
Trundle Central School sent a huge thankyou to Warwick Rippon [...]
Roadside prompts to alert motorists
Targeted messaging were activated on Thursday, 17 October, at key [...]
Phar and Damian win
Condobolin Sports Club Golf Saturday 19th October, we played a [...]
Condo Rams get back on the Rugby Union paddock
After several years in the wilderness, the Condo Rams were [...]