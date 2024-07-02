Learning about fibre production

Tottenham Central School Stage 2 students visited the Cotton Gin at Trangie on Thursday 13 June as part of their Science unit and learning about fibre for production. The students had a fabulous time learning all things cotton. “Thank you so much Sam from Australian Food and Fibre for taking us on the tour!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.

