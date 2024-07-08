Learning about essential nutrients
This term, during Technology Mandatory, Ungarie Central School students have been focusing on Food Technologies. They learnt about the six essential nutrients, dietary guidelines for adolescents and enjoyed cooking a range of delicious and healthy foods. Students also completed a task that required them to select a range of foods that contained the essential nutrients and design a recipe for an adolescents healthy lunchbox. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Newsletter.
