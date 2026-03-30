Learning about being different

Building on the recent lesson about “Big Emotions,” Trundle Central School K-1-2 students dove deeper into wellbeing on Friday 13th March by exploring their differences.

” We started with a simple experiment: some of us received a Band-Aid, but not everyone had a “wound” in the same spot! We talked about whether it was fair to get a bandage on your hand if it was actually your knee that hurt. The verdict? Fair means everyone gets what they need to be successful.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

” From discussing how different tradespeople need specific tools for their jobs, to wrapping up with a great episode of Bluey, we learned that it’s okay to need different things, different tools, to move our bodies, or even to forget things sometimes. We are all unique, and that’s our superpower! ” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.