Leading the way

Zac Grimmond and Harvey McFadyen have been announced as Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Senior and Junior Club Captains for the 2024/2025 season.
The role of the club captain is to support the committee and show leadership to other players. Some roles may include:
•Helping out at catering opportunities.
•Supporting any fundraisers that may be held.
•Supporting all coaches and volunteers on game days in various roles.
•Voicing ideas and feedback to the committee.

Last Updated: 17/12/2024By

Latest News

Leading the way

18/12/2024|

Zac Grimmond and Harvey McFadyen have been announced as Condobolin [...]

Spreading sunshine

18/12/2024|

Condobolin High School student Amelia Small (above) loves bringing a [...]

Gift of books

17/12/2024|

On Wednesday 4th December, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School was [...]

We recommend