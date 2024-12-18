Leading the way
Zac Grimmond and Harvey McFadyen have been announced as Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Senior and Junior Club Captains for the 2024/2025 season.
The role of the club captain is to support the committee and show leadership to other players. Some roles may include:
•Helping out at catering opportunities.
•Supporting any fundraisers that may be held.
•Supporting all coaches and volunteers on game days in various roles.
•Voicing ideas and feedback to the committee.
